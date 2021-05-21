The Real Reason JoJo Fletcher And Jordan Rodgers Delayed Their Wedding Again

Okay, hear me out: I'm convinced that Bachelor in Paradise is currently filming (or at the very least everyone is quarantining pre-filming) based on some extreme sleuthing that was a result of me being a professional investigator having nothing else to do with my night. And, just go with me on this, I also think that Nick Viall might be stepping in as host. Again, THIS IS JUST A THEORY, so please take it with a thousand grains of salt. Kay, let's get to it: