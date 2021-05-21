newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

The Real Reason JoJo Fletcher And Jordan Rodgers Delayed Their Wedding Again

By Melissa Willets
Posted by 
The List
The List
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Former "Bachelorette" JoJo Fletcher has been waiting a long time to get married to her final rose pick, Jordan Rodgers. As fans recall, the super good-looking couple first got engaged on the ABC reality love show in 2016 (via USA Today). Then, in 2019, Rodgers asked Fletcher to be his wife again, sharing the proposal on Instagram. As a caption to a selfie featuring the reality stars and a big piece of jewelry Rodgers wrote, "I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama...just us."

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Rodgers
Person
Jojo Fletcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Planning#Us Weekly#Real Love#Show Time#Abc#Covid#Usa Today#Jewelry Rodgers#Bachelorette#Friends#Stars#Rose#Drama#Selfie#Dresses#Dress Decisions#Recall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

I’m Convinced 'Bachelor in Paradise' Is Filming RN Based on Deranged Sleuthing

Okay, hear me out: I'm convinced that Bachelor in Paradise is currently filming (or at the very least everyone is quarantining pre-filming) based on some extreme sleuthing that was a result of me being a professional investigator having nothing else to do with my night. And, just go with me on this, I also think that Nick Viall might be stepping in as host. Again, THIS IS JUST A THEORY, so please take it with a thousand grains of salt. Kay, let's get to it:
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Drew Scott and Linda Phan Secretly Married in Nashville before Their Italy Wedding

Drew Scott and Linda Phan exchanged nuptials three years ago but made it official in a hot tub before making the journey down the raise in front of 300 guests. Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan are taking a trip down memory lane and are revealing some secrets about the start of the marriage along the way. The two tied the knot twice, and the first time was in a hot tub in Tennesee.
CelebritiesRefinery29

Rachel Lindsay Still Has A Bone To Pick With The Bachelor

Just when you thought Rachel Lindsay had officially removed herself from the chaos of The Bachelor, the reality star has stepped back into the conversation to highlight another ongoing problem within the franchise. The last season of The Bachelor was a rough one for the former Bachelorette because of the...
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima Deny Getting Married After Instagram Photo Sparks Fan Speculation

Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima are clarifying that they haven't tied the knot — despite the many congratulations in the Bachelor host's Instagram comments. The couple, who began dating in 2018, sparked wedding speculation on Tuesday when Harrison, 49, posted a photo featuring him sweetly kissing Zima, 33. In the black-and-white picture, Harrison is dressed up in a suit while Zima wears an elegant floor-length gown.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Kristin Cavallari: The thought of marriage makes me cringe

Kristin Cavallari says the thought of getting married again makes her “cringe”. The 34-year-old reality star split from her husband Jay Cutler in April 2020 after seven years of marriage, and has now said that while she wants to get married again in the future, the idea of tying the knot now isn’t appealing to her at all.
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Kristin Cavallari ‘Definitely’ Still Believes in Marriage After Jay Cutler Divorce — But the Thought of It Makes Her ‘Cringe’

Loving herself first! Kristin Cavallari may have had a flirty fling after splitting from Jay Cutler, but she’s not quite ready for something serious yet. “I definitely believe in marriage, and I think that I will, eventually,” the Uncommon James founder, 34, told Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad during a recent appearance on the “Scrubbing In” podcast. “But the thought of getting married right now, it’s like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Makes me cringe. But yes, I still very much believe in it, and I do think that I’ll meet someone eventually.”
RelationshipsPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Fans Think The Bachelor’s Chris Harrison and Girlfriend Lauren Zima Secretly Tied the Knot

Happily ever after? Fans are convinced Chris Harrison and his girlfriend, Lauren Zima, secretly got married after The Bachelor host shared a romantic message on Instagram. “There’s no one I’d rather celebrate love with and I’ll be your plus one anytime,” the ABC personality captioned a black-and-white photo of the pair wearing traditional wedding attire on Tuesday, April 27.
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Wait, OMG, Katie Thurston Decided to End Her Bachelorette Season Early

Hi, so remember yesterday when news broke that Katie Thurston had wrapped filming on her season of The Bachelorette? Yeah, well, apparently the show finished filming earlier than expected—which was entirely Katie’s decision. A source told Us Weekly, “Katie was in control and made sure the men she wanted were...
Relationship AdvicePopculture

'Bachelor' Winner Ends Decade-Long Marriage

Shayne Lamas, who was the final rose recipient on Season 12 of The Bachelor, announced that she is splitting from her husband, Nik Richie. According to Page Six, Lamas and Richie, who is the founder of the controversial gossip site The Dirty, are set to divorce after 11 years of marriage. They initially wed in Las Vegas in 2010, hours after meeting one another. The pair share a daughter and a son together.
Relationship AdvicePeople

Drew Scott & Linda Phan Tear Up Watching Wedding Video for First Time on 3-Year Anniversary

Drew Scott and Linda Phan marked their third wedding anniversary with a very special screening: their never-before-seen wedding video!. The Property Brothers star, 43, and Scott Brothers Gobal creative director, 36, who tied the knot in a stunning Italian ceremony in 2018, have never watched the 45-minute mini-movie documenting their big day, choosing instead to view it for the first time now and record their emotional reactions for a special YouTube video.