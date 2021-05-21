The Real Reason JoJo Fletcher And Jordan Rodgers Delayed Their Wedding Again
Former "Bachelorette" JoJo Fletcher has been waiting a long time to get married to her final rose pick, Jordan Rodgers. As fans recall, the super good-looking couple first got engaged on the ABC reality love show in 2016 (via USA Today). Then, in 2019, Rodgers asked Fletcher to be his wife again, sharing the proposal on Instagram. As a caption to a selfie featuring the reality stars and a big piece of jewelry Rodgers wrote, "I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama...just us."www.thelist.com