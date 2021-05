Beast Kingdom has revealed another The Mandalorian Egg Attack Action figure with The Child joins in on the adventure. We have previously seen Din Djarin get the EAA treatment, but this time The Child is more than just an accessory piece. Grogu stands roughly 2.7 inches tall and will feature real fabric clothing, two head sculpts, and some accessories like a bowl, steering knob, and Mythosaur necklace. The Mandalorian is loaded up in this set as well as he comes with three swappable hands, Amban rifle, jetpack, pistol, and more. Both figures complement each other, and with this two-pack set, the adventures do not have to end as they did at the end of season two.