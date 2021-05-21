Ikea 101: Essential tips to know before you go
If you've seen one big-box store you've seen them all, right? Not when it comes to Ikea. As any seasoned Ikea shopper will tell you, a trip to the Swedish furniture retailer's massive blue stores demands some planning, especially for newbies. This goes far beyond what's a good buy and what's not to when to shop, how to navigate the mazelike aisles, and how best to get your haul home. Read on for our tips on becoming an Ikea pro (which are a little different because of COVID-19).www.msn.com