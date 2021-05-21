newsbreak-logo
Basketball

TBT Gofundme Announced Plus First Roster Members Announced

By Jeremy Wahman
cardinalsportszone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you saw here on Cardinal Sports Zone, the Louisville Cardinals will have a TBT team this summer. For those not familiar with the TBT, just Google it. I’m kidding. The TBT (The Basketball Tournament) is a single elimination tournament that has a grand prize of 1 million dollars waiting for the winning team! The tournament finals will be held July 31st-August 3rd at the University of Dayton Arena. Anyone can apply. Details are here! Some teams are Alumni teams and that’s what the Louisville squad is. We do not have an official roster yet, but we do know who the first announced players are…. Drumroll please.

