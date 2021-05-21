newsbreak-logo
San Mateo Boys Varsity Volleyball beats Rival Burlingame 3 – 2

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Mateo, Calif. — The long awaited match up between rival schools San Mateo High and Burlingame High was held May 18, 2021 on San Mateo’s home court. The game was a combination of smart kills and blocks and great defense on both sides of net. San Mateo and Burlingame went back and forth with set wins meeting at the fifth set of the match to end the tie breaker. With the starting serve, San Mateo was able to hold on to their serving streak and pulled through to 15 points. Set scores were 26-24, 17-25, 25-18, 10-25, 15-10.

