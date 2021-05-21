San Mateo Boys Varsity Volleyball beats Rival Burlingame 3 – 2

Half Moon Bay played host to Burlingame on a cloudy Saturday afternoon. Josh Dybalski started on the mound and he was magnificent. Dybalski started with three consecutive shutout innings to set the tempo. In the bottom of the 3rd HMB scored first as Coleman Colucci doubled in Jared Mettam. Burlingame tied it in the top of the 4th with a fielder’s choice to score a run. HMB took the lead in the bottom of the 6th as Todd Damrosch led off with a single and was replaced with Courtesy Runner Ryan Harrington. Harrington got to show off his speed as he scored on an overthrow past first base. HMB thought they scored 2 runs on the play but Tristan Hofmann was called out on a close play at home plate. Dybalski did all he could as he got ground balls in the 7th but The Cougars could not convert them for outs and Burlingame scored 3 runs to win the game. Dybalski struck out 6 on the day. HMB falls to (3-5) and hosts league opponent El Camino Tuesday afternoon at 4pm.