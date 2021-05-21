NOTICE OF INTENT TO VACATE RIGHTS OF WAY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of County Commissioners of Hernando County Florida, will hold a public hearing on June 8, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., in the County Commission Chambers, Room 160, Hernando County Administration Building, 20 North Main Street, Hernando County, Brooksville, Florida, to consider and determine whether or not the County will renounce and disclaim any right of the County and public in and to the hereinafter described portion of right of way: