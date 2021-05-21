newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hernando County, FL

NOTICE OF INTENT TO VACATE RIGHTS OF WAY

hernandosun.com
 1 day ago

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of County Commissioners of Hernando County Florida, will hold a public hearing on June 8, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., in the County Commission Chambers, Room 160, Hernando County Administration Building, 20 North Main Street, Hernando County, Brooksville, Florida, to consider and determine whether or not the County will renounce and disclaim any right of the County and public in and to the hereinafter described portion of right of way:

www.hernandosun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooksville, FL
Government
Hernando County, FL
Government
County
Hernando County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Brooksville, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Clerk#Subject Matter#Public Accommodations#Townsite Of Berkeley#The Public Records#Plat Book 4#Rado Corporation#Americans#Board Of County#Providence Blvd#County Administration#Northwest Corner Of Lot#Clerk Publish#Hearing#Disabilities Act Persons#Respect#Special Accommodations#Main Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Hernando County, FLhernandosun.com

CLK21-92

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of County Commissioners of Hernando County Florida, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter, in the Hernando County Government Center, County Commission Chambers, 20 N. Main St, Rm 160, Brooksville, Florida, intends to consider a purchase agreement for the sale of the real estate located at Little Farms Drive, Hernando County, Florida and further described as:
Brooksville, FLhernandosun.com

PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING

The Hernando County Housing Authority will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Hernando County Government Center, County Commission Chambers (John Law Ayers room) located at 20 N. Main Street, Brooksville, Florida. All meetings of the Hernando County...
Florida StateDaily Times

Florida lawmakers consider gambling pact with Seminole Tribe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature opened a special session on Monday to consider an agreement signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with the Seminole Tribe that could legalize sports gambling and bring the state billions of dollars in revenue. The session opened little more than two weeks after...
Hernando County, FLhernandosun.com

ITB NO. 21-C00104/DK

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of County Commissions of Hernando County, Florida, is accepting bids for:. Hernando County Board of County Commissioners is soliciting Underground Utility and Excavation Licensed Contractors that are active in repaving of existing roads. Sealed Bid offers as two (2) originals for furnishing the...
Hernando County, FLhernandosun.com

ITB NO. 21-C00081/DK

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of County Commissions of Hernando County, Florida, is accepting bids for:. Hernando County Board of County Commissioners is soliciting l Vendor/Contractors that are active in asphalt paving over limerock material. Sealed Bid offers as two (2) originals for furnishing the above will be...
Hernando County, FLhernandosun.com

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

THERE ARE UNPAID TAXES ON THE PROPERTY WHICH YOU OWN OR HAVE A LEGAL INTEREST. THE PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD AT PUBLIC AUCTION ON 16TH DAY OF JUNE, 2021 UNLESS THE BACK TAXES ARE PAID. TO MAKE PAYMENT OR TO RECEIVE FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT THE CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT AT 20 NORTH MAIN ST. ROOM 161, BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA, 34601, OR BY TELEPHONE (352) 540 6772.
Brooksville, FLhernandosun.com

REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Brooksville is inviting Requests for Statement of Qualifications for specified work to be done on the project for the GOOD NEIGHBOR TRAIL (RSQ-PM-227-2021). Specifications are available on the Florida Bid System. (www.bidnetdirect.com). A link to the Florida Bid System. (www.bidnetdirect.com) is also...
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Florida Statehernandosun.com

NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY ACTION BY THE SOUTHWEST FLORIDA WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY ACTION BY THE SOUTHWEST FLORIDA WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT. Notice is given that the District’s Final Agency Action is approval of an Environmental Resource Permit (ERP) for the proposed outdoor classroom and boardwalk located within state lands known as Chinsegut Wildlife and Environmental Area. The project is located in Hernando County, Section(s) 25, Township 21 South, Range 19 East. The permit applicant is Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission_ whose address is _2574 Seagate Dr., Rm 240, Tallahassee, FL 32301_. The File No. is 43029015.001. The file(s) pertaining to the project referred to above is available for inspection Monday through Friday except for legal holidays, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Southwest Florida Water Management District, _7601 Hwy 301 North, Tampa, FL 33637-6759.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Hernando County, FLhernandosun.com

File No.: 2021-CP-576

The administration of the estate of EDWARD ANTROBUS, deceased, whose date of death was December 14, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Hernando County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20 North Main Street, Room #247, Brooksville, Florida 34601. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
Brooksville, FLhernandosun.com

New City Building Code Official starts this week

Permitting turnaround time is approximately 4 days. Brooksville, Florida (May 7, 2021) – On May 3, 2021, during a regular Council Meeting, Community Development Director, Chris Anderson, provided a summary report on the building permit activity in the City of Brooksville for the past five months. Since November, 2020, 491...