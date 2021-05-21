America's oldest tourist attractions

Home > Destinations > Mexico and Central America > Mexico > Mexico City > Trip Ideas. The top things to do, see, and eat in Mexico’s capital city. An underrated destination, Mexico City should be added to your bucket list. While many people solely think about Mexico through the sepia filter used in ‘90s movies about the country, Mexico City is a modern wonder and it’s time to see it filter-free. Many people come to Mexico City for the food and they are not wrong—the dining in the city is divine, and from street food to five-star dining, you’ll find everything you want here.