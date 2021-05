Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Innocence isn’t enough, judge says, to free a man convicted of 30-year-old murder” (April 30): I’m horrified but not surprised about this case. Christopher Dunn spent most of his adult life convicted of a murder he didn’t commit, but those with life sentences cannot be released. That only applies to those on death row, according to an Orwellian gobbledygook ruling by the Missouri Supreme Court in another similar case.