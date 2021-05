Johnny Depp’s son Jack looks like his mini-me from when the actor was a young heartthrob on ’21 Jump Street’ in a rare new photo of the 19-year-old. Johnny Depp in his youth was so beautiful it was unreal. His son Jack Depp by ex-partner Vanessa Paradis, 48, looks like a splitting image of the Pirates of the Caribbean star when he was just starting out in Tinseltown. In a new photo of the 19-year-old that surfaced on Instagram, Jack is seen posing in a field of yellow wildflowers in the hills just below the iconic white Hollywood sign. He has his arms raised in the air as if to celebrate spring, looking happy and healthy in this photos you can see here.