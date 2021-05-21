Little change in Pennsylvania jobless rate, payroll in April

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate and payrolls remained virtually the same in April. State figures released Friday show Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point to 7.4%. That was more than a whole point above the national rate of 6.1% in April. In a survey of households, the labor force remained virtually the same, at just below 6.34 million. The state hit a record high labor force of almost 6.6 million just before the pandemic.

