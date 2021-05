In Nov. 2020, Today host Al Roker revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The TV icon went into surgery shortly thereafter, and took a brief leave of absence from the show to recover. Recently, Roker got candid on Today about the simple action he took that may have helped save his life. He is now urging people to take this cautionary step to be proactive about their health. Read on to find out what helped Roker catch his cancer in time.