Violent Crimes

Federal agents arrest suspect in fatal Canton shooting

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON – Federal agents have arrested a man accused in the Thursday morning shooting death of a northeast Canton man. Agents with the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Zachary Becker, 30, of Doylestown, Friday in Richville on a murder warrant, according to a news release from Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo.

