Malala Yousafzai's Net Worth Will Surprise You

In 2012, Malala Yousafzai rose to international fame after she was nearly killed during an assassination attempt on a bus in her home country of Pakistan. At the time, Yousafzai, only 15, had been growing her platform as an outspoken supporter of women's education in Pakistan, according to the Malala Fund. After surviving the assassination attempt by the Taliban, Yousafzai only expanded her platform, establishing the Malala Fund, a charity organization that invests in schools and programs designed to further the education of girls and women around the world. In recognition of this work, Yousafzai became the youngest person ever to receive the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 at the age of 17.