Crusader Kings 3's Royal Court Expansion Adds A Full 3D Throne Room
Paradox has announced the first full expansion for Crusader Kings 3, and it's going in a very different direction from its predecessor. Royal Court will add a new, full-screen throne room in which you can display treasures and interact with petitioners from across your kingdom. They're also bringing back the character inventory from Crusader Kings 2: Monks and Mystics, including culture-specific weapons that will be displayed on your character and used in animated duels.www.ign.com