Daily Deals: Lowest Price Ever on the Samsung Odyssey G7 Faker Edition 27" Gaming Monitor

By Eric Song
IGN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday Best Buy lowered the price on one of the best 32" gaming monitors on the market, the Samsung Odyssey G7 "Faker" Edition, now sold out. Today, they're offering the 27" version for $100 cheaper. In other deal news, if you're looking for the ultimate gaming console experience, the new 2021 LG C1 OLED TVs are also available to order. Initial reviews are extremely positive. I have the 2020 CX-series model and wished I waited just a little longer to grab this one instead. These deals and more.

ElectronicsIGN

Daily Deals: Save $170 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Door Dash Gift Card Sale

Welcome to our Saturday deals page, and not a moment too soon, as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is seeing a crazy discount this weekend. Slashed in price by $170, it brings this featured packed accessory into a price range that's much more appealing than it's traditional listing. Doordash deals continue this weekend as well, as well as robotic vacuum discounts and even a nice little Oculus Quest 2 purchase bonus should you buy one over at Newegg.
Computerswindowscentral.com

Surface Pro X with SQ2 processor down to one of its lowest prices ever

Microsoft's Surface Pro X with the SQ2 processor is $300 off right now. Right now, you can grab the Surface Pro X with an SQ2 processor for $300 off through the Microsoft Store. The sale brings the price of the version with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage down to $1,200. If you bump up to the model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the discounted price is $1,500.
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple’s official MagSafe charger is on sale for its lowest price ever

RAVPower's alternative is also discounted to just $17. Apple introduced its new MagSafe charging system alongside the iPhone 12 series, as a replacement for the aging Lightning connector. It’s a standard wireless charging pad, but with added magnets to maintain a strong connection to the phone — even when it’s positioned vertically. Apple’s first-party MagSafe charger has now dropped to just $29.85 on Amazon, the lowest recorded price yet, and a third-party option from RAVPower is also on sale for even less.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Best Monitor Deals – May 2021

Still looking for the perfect monitor to add to your home office? We can help. There are a ton of great monitors that are on sale right now, that you can pick up and add to your home office without paying full price. Here, we are rounding up the very best Monitor deals that are available right now.
ElectronicsIGN

Daily Deals: Score This Amazing Dell 27" 1440p 1ms 165Hz G-SYNC IPS Gaming Monitor for Under $400

Dell dropped the prices on several of their higher end Dell and Alienware gaming monitors. That includes the lowest price ever for the 27" Dell S2721DGF monitor, which offers everything a gamer would want in a very affordable package. In other deal news, Newegg offers the best price for the LG CX series 48" OLED TV (in my opinion the best PC gaming "monitor" on the market), Magic The Gathering Modern Horizons 2 booster packs are up for preorder, and Best Buy has the lowest prices on RTX 3060 gaming laptops. These deals and more below.
ElectronicsStuff.tv

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset review

For all the futuristic ambitions of the Xbox One, Microsoft decided not to release a first-party wireless headset for the entirety of the console generation it belonged to, opting instead for a still decent but somewhat old-fashioned wired stereo headset. It’s not like Xbox gamers were short of third-party alternatives,...
Computersprogramminginsider.com

How to Pick the Best Ever Gaming Monitor in 2021?

No matter if you are a serious PC gamer who plays straight for a long span of hours or casual gamers who love to play PC games for a shorter time span, you may need a good gaming monitor to make a difference in your gaming. Good hardware decides if you are going to win a game or you are going to lose it.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Apple Mac Mini M1 deals reach lowest prices ever in the US and UK

Apple deals hunters on both sides of the pond will be pleased to see the latest range of excellent price cuts on the new Apple Mac Mini M1 at Amazon this weekend. Right now you can pick up this awesome little machine in its 512GB capacity variant for just $799.99 (was $899.99) or £827.99 (was £899) in each territory respectively. While we do often see the odd MacBook M1 deal grace the store pages of Amazon every so often, this is the cheapest price yet in both territories and a great option if you want one of these machines with a larger capacity drive, which we'd probably recommend.
NFLIGN

Daily Deals: M1 MacBooks Discounted at Amazon, Samsung Watch 3 Sale Continues

Sit back, relax and browse through this exciting Sunday of deals. The M1 powered MacBooks are on sale again, and this is only the second time they've reached this price. Both the Air and Pro are great laptops and well worth checking out. Want a Smart Watch? Samsung has you covered with a huge discount on their Model 3. Of course if that's not your thing, we've got plenty more, like DoorDash gift cards, Air Fryers, games, collectibles and more!
ElectronicsGamespot

This Samsung Monitor Can Do It All, And It's On Sale Today Only

Far too often monitors feature the same technology of traditional TVs but lack many of their most utilized features. That's especially true if you've grown accustomed to having all of your displays be smart ones, with apps for streaming, web browsing, and more. The Samsung AM500 27-inch monitor is one of the company's attempts to bridge that gap, offering a traditional 1080p monitor with the smart functionality of its TV line. It's on sale today only, too, with Best Buy offering the monitor at a discounted price of $190.
Computerspocketnow.com

Gaming laptops and several monitors are also on sale today

We have found a great selection of gaming laptops on sale right now. Head over to Best Buy, where you will find the ASUS ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU selling for $1,445 after a $50 discount, or gran an open-box option for $1,163. Now, if you want to go overkill, you can opt for the Alienware m15 R4 gaming laptop that comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPOU for $2,50 with the same $50 savings.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Samsung unveils Galaxy Watch 3 by Tous special edition smartwatch

Samsung introduced two pairs of Galaxy Buds Pro special edition in less than a month, so it's no surprise that a similar product is now available for those looking to buy a smartwatch. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 by Tous has just been officially introduced in Spain, but if you live in the US, you can already purchase one for $495.
MLBIGN

Daily Deals: 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1, New PS5 DualSense Colors, $650 Worth of Games for $20 at Humble

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a must-buy for Xbox gamers. Of course you get access to Xbox Game Pass, which offers hundreds of games, even the newest and biggest titles, for free. You'll also get Xbox Live Gold, which you will need to play multiplayer games and to get exclusive discounts at the Microsoft Store. You normally get a free 1 month trial but this time around you get an additional 2 months for no extra cost. It's a good time to join the Xbox bandwagon.
RetailApple Insider

Lowest price anywhere: AirPods Max on sale for $519

Ringing in as the lowest price on record, Apple Premier Partner Expercom has AirPods Max on sale for $519, a discount of $30 off retail. AirPods Max blowout deal — Theblowout sale applies to all five shades of AirPods Max, with estimated delivery in three to seven business days at press time.