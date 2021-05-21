Daily Deals: Lowest Price Ever on the Samsung Odyssey G7 Faker Edition 27" Gaming Monitor

Apple deals hunters on both sides of the pond will be pleased to see the latest range of excellent price cuts on the new Apple Mac Mini M1 at Amazon this weekend. Right now you can pick up this awesome little machine in its 512GB capacity variant for just $799.99 (was $899.99) or £827.99 (was £899) in each territory respectively. While we do often see the odd MacBook M1 deal grace the store pages of Amazon every so often, this is the cheapest price yet in both territories and a great option if you want one of these machines with a larger capacity drive, which we'd probably recommend.