Daily Deals: Lowest Price Ever on the Samsung Odyssey G7 Faker Edition 27" Gaming Monitor
Yesterday Best Buy lowered the price on one of the best 32" gaming monitors on the market, the Samsung Odyssey G7 "Faker" Edition, now sold out. Today, they're offering the 27" version for $100 cheaper. In other deal news, if you're looking for the ultimate gaming console experience, the new 2021 LG C1 OLED TVs are also available to order. Initial reviews are extremely positive. I have the 2020 CX-series model and wished I waited just a little longer to grab this one instead. These deals and more.www.ign.com