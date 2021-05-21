Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 14:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-21 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL AROOSTOOK COUNTY At 230 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered 9 miles north of Dudley Township, or 20 miles south of Presque Isle, moving southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Houlton, Hodgdon, Bridgewater, Smyrna, Dudley Township, Littleton, Monticello, Blaine, Westfield, New Limerick, Ludlow, Dudley, Webbertown, Saint Croix and Number Nine Mountain. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 between mile markers 295 and 304. US Highway 1 between Houlton and Bridgewater. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If you are on or near a river or lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.