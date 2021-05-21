newsbreak-logo
Aroostook County, ME

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 14:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-21 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL AROOSTOOK COUNTY At 230 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered 9 miles north of Dudley Township, or 20 miles south of Presque Isle, moving southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Houlton, Hodgdon, Bridgewater, Smyrna, Dudley Township, Littleton, Monticello, Blaine, Westfield, New Limerick, Ludlow, Dudley, Webbertown, Saint Croix and Number Nine Mountain. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 between mile markers 295 and 304. US Highway 1 between Houlton and Bridgewater. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If you are on or near a river or lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Effective: 2021-05-15 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-15 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northern Washington; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message * The warm air temperatures this weekend in the upper 60s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the upper 40s on the lakes and in the mid 50s on the rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. According to the Maine Warden Service, when the water temperatures are below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!