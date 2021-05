David Haye faced 31 opponents across 32 bouts in a 16-year career inside the boxing ring. Racist abuse, however, is something he faces daily. Between 2002 and 2018, Haye established himself as one of Britain’s most renowned boxers, a divisive character whose rare defeats were celebrated in some corners as vociferously as his numerous triumphs and world title wins across two weight classes. The spotlight on the former cruiserweight and heavyweight, now 40, is somewhat dimmer, but it still shines brightly enough to highlight the frequent, abusive comments aimed at the Londoner, who is heading up BT Sport’s new Draw The Line...