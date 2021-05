Jimmy Kimmel has used his show to amusingly confront a man who seemingly believes that he now has a microchip in his arm after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.The talk-show host addressed the “new line of lunacy from anti-vaxx nation called the magnet challenge” on Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he explained that some individuals who claim to have received the vaccine also claim that magnets now stick to their arms at the location of the injection.“This is a number of thick-armed conspiracy theorists who have taken to social media to claim that since they got vaccinated, their arm...