Texas State

On This Date: Waylon Jennings’ “Luckenbach, Texas (Back To The Basics Of Love)” Goes Number 1

By Andrew Mies
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Today marks the 44th anniversary of one of the most iconic country songs of all time topping the charts for the first time. Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson teamed up for “Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love)” in 1977 and, even though Waylon originally didn’t like the song, it went on to become one of the genre defining songs every fan knows. Drummer Richie Albright recalls Waylon talking about it in a later recording session: “Just remind me […] The post On This Date: Waylon Jennings’ “Luckenbach, Texas (Back To The Basics Of Love)” Goes Number 1 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

www.whiskeyriff.com
