On This Date: Waylon Jennings’ “Luckenbach, Texas (Back To The Basics Of Love)” Goes Number 1

Who knew that one of country music’s favorite outlaws was an integral part of “The Dukes of Hazzard” clan?. Waylon Jennings, known as a pioneer of outlaw country music, played a big role in “The Dukes of Hazzard.” However, he’s rarely actually seen on the show. How is that possible? Well, until season seven of the show, “The Duke of Hazzard” only featured Jennings’s voice and video of his hands playing the guitar. Jennings provided the voice of “The Balladeer,” the off-screen narrator for each episode. He also sang the show’s theme song, “The Good Old Boys.” The song was released as a single in August of 1980 and it peaked at number 21 on the Billboard Pop Chart. Additionally, the song landed in the number one spot on the Country Chart.