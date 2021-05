Baltimore Beatdown staff’s reactions to the 2021 Ravens schedule:. On paper, this is a brutal schedule for the Ravens. A short week before facing their fiercest adversary, the Chiefs; a road Thursday night game against an expected contender in Miami; and a date in Cleveland for perhaps the toughest divisional game on the slate with the Browns fresh off their bye all increase the level of difficulty. The stretch run featuring five AFC North battles and contests against two NFC powerhouses will be challenging. A relatively early bye week, short weeks before hosting the Chargers and Steelers, combined with extra rest before facing the lesser regarded Vikings and Bears make this draw one of the least advantageous possible.