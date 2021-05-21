newsbreak-logo
Broncos name Darren Mougey Director of Player Personnel

By Kendall Valenzuela
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have named Darren Mougey Director of Player Personnel, General Manager George Paton announced on Friday. In his role, Mougey will oversee the day-to-day operations of the pro and college scouting departments, working directly with Paton on all player personnel decisions. “Darren is an outstanding...

