We’re still mourning the fact that Regé-Jean Page will not return to Bridgerton for season 2 — and apparently, Kim Kardashian is as well. The reality tv superstar was minding her business on Instagram Stories, posting from a spa where she was getting a facial and light therapy, when the Bridgerton soundtrack came on. Of course, just hearing the music got Kim all in her feels. She recorded the moment for the world to see and captioned the video “All the feels are coming back! Why is the @bridgertonnetflix sound track on while I am trying to relax and get a facial.”