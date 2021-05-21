newsbreak-logo
Killeen Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen

25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 1 day ago
The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Da'Veon Marquice Green.

Green was reported missing by his family on May, 14. He was last seen in Killeen leaving his work on May 10 and then again leaving a relatives residence in Temple on May 13.

His family has been unable to contact Green and they are worried for his well-being.

Da’Veon Marquice Green is described as:
• Black Male
• 17 years of old
• 5 foot 7 inches in height
• 140 pounds
• Brown eyes
• Black hair in dreadlocks
• Last Seen Wearing – a black “Puma” hoodie, black jeans and black “Nike” tennis shoes.

If anyone has information where Green may be they are asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.

25 News KXXV and KRHD

IN THIS ARTICLE
