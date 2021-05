Directors come in all shapes and sizes. Some are incredibly hands on with their department heads, giving explicit direction as to what they want specifically in terms of each costume or prop or shot design. Others are more deferential, acknowledging that they hired these department heads for their expertise, and offering only general guidance while allowing them a significant degree of freedom. But the relationship between a director and a cinematographer can at times be the most intimate one on a set, as the cinematographer is quite literally the eye through which the entire story is being told.