newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Maria, CA

Hancock College holds drive-up commencement ceremony for 100th graduating class

By Dave Alley
Posted by 
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 1 day ago
Allan Hancock College President/Superintendent Dr. Kevin Walthers poses with a graduate during commencement ceremony Friday morning. (Dave Alley/KEYT)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkx5I_0a7BrCDL00

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Allan Hancock College celebrated its historic 100th graduating class with a pair of drive-up commencement ceremonies on Friday.

"100th anniversary, 100th graduating class and the great part is we have a record number of graduates," said Allan Hancock College President/Superintendent Dr. Kevin Walthers. "More than 550 of them will be walking across this stage today, one at a time to keep it safe, but it's really spectacular for the families."

The school held graduation in a pair of ceremonies. The first one started at 10 a.m., while the second one started at 2 p.m.

According to the college, the Class of 2021 features 1,498 graduates, who earned a total of 2,742 degrees.

"It means a lot to me," said graduate Adrian Gallo.

The Orcutt Academy alum said he's now headed to Cal State Los Angeles to study criminal justice.

"It took me seven years to finish Hancock," said Gallo. "I took a couple years off. I thought other things were more important, but at the end of it, education is key. Education is what everyone needs in life and it's just to get to the next step in life."

During the COVID-19 compliant ceremony, graduates were allowed to leave their vehicle and walk across a stage to receive their diploma from Allan Hancock College President/Superintendent Dr. Kevin Walthers.

"I really think this is really cool and I think they're handling it very well and I think this is the best you could do," said graduate Michaela Rose Bruce. "I love it too because you get to drive through and you get to have your whole family and you can decorate your car, which is really fun, and it's still that graduation feel and we're still crying in the car and getting emotional, but it's just a little faster."

Families had to remain in their vehicles as at all times. After receiving their diplomas, the graduates had the opportunity to take a photo before returning to their cars and leaving the campus.

"My family came in from Texas and my daughter, she's going to be watching, she's nine and I know she's proud to see me graduate, so that's cool," said graduate Jamie Michelle Brewer. "I'm really proud of myself. I know there was a few classes where I said, ooh, is this worth it? But it is. It is so worth it and I'll tell anybody who's struggling in classes the same thing. It's so worth it."

The graduates had to endure not only rigors of junior college, while also juggling the demands of work, family and their personal lives, but also a pandemic the past 14 months, perhaps making today's event a little extra meaningful.

"I'm almost 40 and going back to school and changing my career is a pretty big deal," said Nicholas Shaddox. "I'm the first in my family to ever go to higher education."

The graduation was streamed live online on the college’s YouTube channel. The broadcast also featured speeches by Hancock administrators, faculty and student leaders.

While the drive up graduation was as success and was actually popular with many graduates, Walthers said he's already looking forward to returning commencement back to its traditional format.

"It's going to be so great to have everybody back, the students are going to love being back," said Walthers. "We're looking forward to having them here and kind of doing it the old fashioned way where all the families get to come and hang out and it's a party for all the families together."

The post Hancock College holds drive-up commencement ceremony for 100th graduating class appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
156
Followers
39
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Santa Maria, CA
Education
City
Santa Maria, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allan Hancock College#Junior College#Graduate College#Graduate School#Graduation Ceremonies#College Graduates#The Orcutt Academy#Cal State Los Angeles#Newschannel#100th Anniversary#Hancock Administrators#Graduation Feel#Graduate Adrian Gallo#Calif#Speeches#Holds Drive Up
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Youtube
Related
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Dos Pueblos High School Wins Waterwise Video Contest

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Works Department. The Santa Barbara County Water Agency is pleased to announce the 22nd Annual WaterWise High School Video Contest winners. In total, 30 students from five schools throughout the county submitted 14 videos. Students were challenged to create 30-second videos centered on the theme, “DIY the Water Wise Way.” While the Water Agency and local water providers arrange for monetary prizes to the winning schools, private sector sponsors provide awards for the students.
Santa Barbara County, CAnprnsb.org

Maria McCall Joins Family Service Agency Board of Directors

Family Service Agency (FSA) of Santa Barbara County, also known as Santa Maria Valley Youth and Family Center and Guadalupe’s Little House By The Park, is pleased to announce the appointment of Montecito Bank & Trust Vice President/MClub Director, Maria McCall, to its Board of Directors. “We’re excited to add...
California StateModesto Bee

California State Universities ‘won’t return’ to normal next year, chancellor says

California State Universities will offer more in-person classes in the fall but it still won’t be like a traditional college before the pandemic. “I think fall will certainly be a transitional semester for us,” Chancellor Joseph I. Castro told The Bee’s Education Lab. “I anticipate more in-person instruction and yet we won’t return to how it was prior to the pandemic.”
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Rep. Carbajal announces ‘2021 Women of the Year’ award winners

–This week, Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) announced the winners of the fourth annual Congressional Women of the Year Award. The six winners of this year’s award are: Yessenia Echevarria of Paso Robles, Courtney Haile of San Luis Obispo, Sr. Theresa Harpin of San Luis Obispo, Sojourner Kincaid Rolle of Santa Barbara, Arcelia Sención of Los Olivos, and Silvia Uribe of Goleta.
Santa Maria, CASanta Maria Times

Santa Maria freshmen attend first on-campus classes Tuesday

Before the start of her Spanish class on Tuesday, Santa Maria High School teacher Cristina Carrillo Rojas passed on a piece of encouragement to the freshmen in her classroom — "We're all on the same page." Like her freshmen students navigating their first week of on-campus classes after months of...