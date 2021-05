In reference to the recent news of the ouster of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., I only have this to say: The Republicans have shown what they are. They are nothing but a group of power-hungry men and women who are relying on a person who betrayed his country to help them regain power on Capitol Hill. Then, they can do what they do best: hinder the efforts of a Democratic president in making America step into the future just like they did during the Obama presidency.