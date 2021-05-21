newsbreak-logo
Kielbasa untouched in Parma meat shop vandalism

Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
(State Meats/ Facebook)

By Collin Cunningham

(PARMA, Ohio) A Parma meat shop used an incident of vandalism as a marketing tactic after someone shattered the glass door of State Meats on State Road to get to the cash registers on Friday morning.

Per a post to the butchery's Facebook page, "Kielbasa is so good people break doors down at [4 a.m.] to get in! They just can't wait! They only took the cash registers though..." along with several pictures of broken glass lining the entranceway.

Community residents responded to the post with kind words.

"I'm so sorry this happened to you and your store. We love your place!" wrote Barb Rosier.

"They obviously have never ate any of your food or else the store would have been cleaned out lol. Sorry it happened," Jason Joshua commented.

Another customer named Rosemary Lemaster responded that she was sure the thieves weren't Ukrainian — otherwise, she said, they would have taken the kielbasa.

