Baldwinsville, NY

Services set for 2 Baldwinsville girls killed in horrific Thruway crash; ‘they had a bright future’

By Elizabeth Doran
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 1 day ago
BALDWINSVILLE, NY — Funeral services will be held next week for two Baldwinsville girls who were killed in September 2020 in a horrific crash on the New York State Thruway. Maryella Annal, 11, and Elizabeth Annal, 9, died when their family’s minivan was rear-ended by a pickup truck in Seneca County on the morning of Sept. 30. The family was driving west on Interstate 90 near the Junius Ponds rest stop, about 45 miles west of Syracuse, when the crash occurred. The girls’ parents also were seriously injured.

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Police ID 15-year-old fatally shot on Syracuse’s Near West Side

Syracuse, N.Y. — A teenage boy who was fatally shot Friday night on Syracuse’s Near West Side has been identified by police. Radames Francisco, 15, was shot outside of a home in the 400 block of Shonnard Street, according to a news release issued by Syracuse police. Francisco was taken to Upstate University Hospital, where he died, police said.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Central NY residents earn military promotions

Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announced the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Michael Ackerman from Chittenango, N.Y. (zip code 13037), and assigned to the Company C, 427th...
Sodus, NY 13 WHAM

Police: One dead after vehicles collide in Sodus

(WHAM) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a collision between two vehicles in Sodus, according to New York State Police. State Police said they were called to Sodus Center Road east of Robinson Road just before 2 p.m. Troopers said a commercial vehicle heading east collided in the...
Syracuse, NY urbancny.com

3 Fires Overnight in Syracuse – One Firefighter Injured

Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Fire Department was called to three structure fires in a span of two hours early Monday morning. There have been six major fires in the city since Saturday. At 12:47 A.M., crews were called to 1304 South Avenue for a fire in a vacant house....
Seneca County, NY Finger Lakes Times

Police ID Thruway crash victim

TYRE — State police have identified the person killed Thursday in a two-vehicle accident on the state Thruway in Seneca County. Police said Sylvester J. Thomas Jr., 32, of Rochester, was driving west in a box truck as traffic ahead of him was slowing down for a lane closure. His truck ran into the back of a tractor-trailer driven by Jeremy Perrier, 48, of Westfield, Pa.
Rochester, NY spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester man killed in crash on Thruway in Seneca County

TYRE, N.Y. — The New York State Police say a Rochester man was killed in a crash on the Thruway. The crash happened Thursday around 12:45 p.m. in the town of Tyre, near mile marker 314. Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Sylvester J. Thomas Jr. According to investigators, Thomas...