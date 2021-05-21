Services set for 2 Baldwinsville girls killed in horrific Thruway crash; ‘they had a bright future’

BALDWINSVILLE, NY — Funeral services will be held next week for two Baldwinsville girls who were killed in September 2020 in a horrific crash on the New York State Thruway. Maryella Annal, 11, and Elizabeth Annal, 9, died when their family’s minivan was rear-ended by a pickup truck in Seneca County on the morning of Sept. 30. The family was driving west on Interstate 90 near the Junius Ponds rest stop, about 45 miles west of Syracuse, when the crash occurred. The girls’ parents also were seriously injured.