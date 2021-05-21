Hoboken closes COVID-19 testing site
Mayor Bhalla, Dr. Raj Brahmbhatt, Health and Human Services Director Leo Pellegrini, Riverside staff, and Hoboken CERT members at the Riverside testing site. Mayor Ravi Bhalla thanked Dr. Raj Brahmbhatt and the Riverside Medical Group team for their continued service to Hoboken residents throughout the COVID-19 pandemic following the announcement of the closing of the testing site operated by Riverside Medical Group in partnership with the Hoboken Health Department.hudsonreporter.com