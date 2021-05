In case you're not up to date on all the juicy gossip coming out of Wisconsin, Aaron Rodgers maybe sorta wants out from the Packers. It was something about drafting a QB while he's winning MVPs and never getting his offense any help and kicking a field goal down eight in the final 2 minutes of the NFC Championship game. So he's done with Green Bay, apparently, and the NFL has their next great offseason storyline all ready for a summer full of SportsCenter special reports. Could Rodgers really be headed for Denver, though? NFL Network's James Palmer called into 610's The Drive to discuss: