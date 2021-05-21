newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

‘One pill can be enough to kill someone’: DEA issues warning over counterfeit pills

By WBRC Staff
wbrc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - DEA issued a warning Friday about an increase in drug overdose deaths tied to counterfeit pills containing the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl. DEA agents said the drugs are manufactured by Mexican drug trafficking organizations (DTOs), and marketed as a medication such as oxycodone on the illicit drug market.

www.wbrc.com
View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Alabama Health
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Health
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Pill#Prescription Drugs#Illicit Drugs#Wbrc#Mexican#Americans#Russian#Counterfeit Pills#Dea Agents#Dea Lab Analysis#Deadly Substances#Oxycodone#Morphine#Overdose Deaths#Drug Manufacturing#Opioid#State Licensed Pharmacies#Labeling#Packaging
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
FDA
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Related
Jefferson County, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County judge handling domestic cases accused of abuse, drug use, mental instability

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge who handles domestic relations cases used fake social media accounts to harass people with cases before her, verbally abused office workers and lawyers and showed signs of drug use and mental instability, state judicial investigators alleged. A complaint against Jefferson County Circuit Judge Nakita Blocton by the Judicial […]
Birmingham, ALWSFA

Target won’t require face masks for fully vaccinated shoppers, employees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Target joins other big stores that have dropped the mask requirement for shoppers and employees that have been fully vaccinated. The health and safety of our guests and team members have been Target’s top priority throughout the pandemic, and we’ve closely and consistently followed the CDC’s recommendations over time. Given the CDC’s updated guidance last week, Target will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances. Face coverings will continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we’ll continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores. Target is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments at nearly all CVS at Target locations for guests and team members. We’re also providing paid time to U.S. hourly team members when they get their vaccines and free Lyft rides, up to $15 each way, for our team to get to and from their appointments.
Birmingham, ALABC 33/40 News

Injured BPD officers identified

The two Birmingham police officers who were the most seriously injured while executing a search warrant on Sunday have been identified. 40-year-old Jeremy Dorr is a 16-year veteran of the Birmingham Police Department. 28-year-old Jacob Rouse has been with the Birmingham Police Department for five years. Both officers are assigned...
Birmingham, ALWSFA

Winn-Dixie stores allow fully vaccinated shoppers, employees to go without masks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting now, fully vaccinated shoppers and employees can be in Winn-Dixie stores without a mask. Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, released this statement: At Southeastern Grocers, we’ve navigated this pandemic with our customers as part of their communities. Safety – for our customers and associates – has been our top priority, and we’ve worked tirelessly to adjust our in-store operations to ensure all customers feel safe while shopping our stores. As we move into this next phase of our pandemic response, we are adjusting our policies to reflect the great progress that’s been made.
Kimberly, ALPosted by
AL.com

Suspect in killing of Kimberly police officer gets 16 years in federal prison for unrelated gun charge

The man awaiting trial for last year’s slaying of a Kimberly police officer has been sentenced to federal prison for an unrelated gun conviction. U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon sentenced Preston Chyenne Johnson, 38, 200 months – more than 16 years – for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Johnson on Oct. 31, 2019 – four months before Officer Nick O’Rear was killed – was in possession of an Anderson AM-15 5.6 mm rifle.
Jefferson County, ALwbhm.org

As Demand Drops, Health Officials Look For Ways To Encourage Vaccinations

The decline of COVID-19 vaccinations being administered in many states has caused alarm among medical professionals. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, on April 8, Alabama reached its peak of daily doses given, at 44,171. That number as of May 10 had dropped to 13,514. The significant drop now has state health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention focusing on how to encourage the next wave of individuals set to get the vaccine.
Bessemer, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Convicted killer found dead in private cell

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — Staff members at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer found an inmate dead in his cell on Sunday morning. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the decedent as 48-year-old Collins McCaster, who was serving a life sentence for a 2013 strangulation death in Escambia County. The coroner’s […]
Alabama Statewvtm13.com

Coroner IDs Alabama inmate found dead in his cell at Bessemer prison

BESSEMER, Ala. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the Alabama inmate who was found dead in his cell at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility on Sunday as as 48-year-old Collis McCaster. His cause of death wasn't released. McCaster was found unresponsive in his private cell by corrections staff...
Jefferson County, ALatmorenews.com

Fountain inmate killed one day prior to release, birthday

Alabama Department of Corrections officials confirmed this week that a Fountain Correctional Facility inmate was killed, apparently by another inmate, just one day before he was scheduled to be released from prison and one day before his 24th birthday. ADOC officials confirmed that Ian Taylor Rettig, of Jefferson County’s Chelsea...
Bessemer, ALABC 33/40 News

Inmate found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer

A 48-year-old inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was found dead in his cell Sunday morning, according to the Jefferson County coroner. Collis McCaster was imprisoned for a 2001 murder conviction out of Escambia County. There is no evidence of trauma or foul play. An autopsy will be...
Atmore, ALPosted by
AL.com

Convicted killer found dead in cell at William Donaldson Correction Facility; no foul play suspected

An Atmore man sentenced to life in prison without parole for a 2013 strangulation death in Alabama’s Escambia County has died in prison. Collis McCaster, 48, died Sunday at William Donaldson Correctional Facility. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said McCaster was found unresponsive in his private cell by correctional officers. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:45 a.m.