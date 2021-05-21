newsbreak-logo
Saint Paul, MN

Federal judge sentences former St. Paul officer to 6 years

 1 day ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A federal judge sentenced a former St. Paul police officer Friday to six years in prison for kicking a suspect and allowing a police dog to maul him. Thirty-three-year-old Brett Palkowitsch apologized through tears during the sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge Wilhemina Wright, Minnesota Public Radio reported. He said he would be willing to put himself in front of future officers to make sure “they know right from wrong, and how quick it can happen, and make sure it never happens again.”

Saint Paul, MN
Bring Me The News

Man found dead in park near St. Paul College

A 30-year-old man died after being found at a park near St. Paul College Saturday evening. The St. Paul Police Department says officers responded to the park at the intersection of John Ireland Boulevard and Kellogg Boulevard for an "unresponsive man" at 6:53 p.m. They pronounced the man deceased, with...
Saint Paul, MN Pioneer Press

St. Paul anti-vaxxer charged after posting videos stealing COVID-19 vaccine

Thomas Edward Humphrey, the 32-year-old St. Paul anti-vaxxer who twice videotaped himself walking off with COVID-19 vaccine vials, has been charged with misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct and driving after revocation. Oakdale police Capt. Nick Newton said Humphrey was mailed the citation Thursday after his May 4 social media posts showed...
Saint Paul, MN Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Mayor Carter opens the door for Rondo’s re-destruction

The Amherst Wilder Foundation is attempting to sell a vacant plot of land at the intersection of Lexington and University avenues where four designated neighborhoods meet in the city of Saint Paul. If the land is sold and developed by Alatus LLC into its proposed Lexington Station with 280 units of market-rate housing, it threatens to open the door to gentrification of this historic neighborhood.