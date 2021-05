How to deal with Sawflies in your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Sawflies are pests that are related to wasps. They deposit eggs into plants that eventually hatch into larvae and eat away at your garden. The larvae measure 1/2 inch long and are greenish-black, long, slim, and look like a hairless caterpillar. Gradually, the sawfly mature, and they start to change their looks based on the particular variety. The adults are black and yellow with four wings. These pests don’t sting, despite looking like wasps. Sawfly love to eat plants and will also chew through fruit.