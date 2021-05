You can celebrate your big day safely and responsibly at one of these 10 Butler County wedding venues. Keeping you and your guests protected is a top priority for all these vendors. In addition to options that range from an intimate chapel on the campus of your college alma mater to a gorgeous sculpture park and a sleek and sophisticated dedicated event space, venues follow the latest guidance and local health guidelines to make sure your wedding is beautiful and you can celebrate worry-free. There’s a venue in Butler County for everyone, whatever kind of magic you’re looking to create.