'Bluey' season 2 is finally available to stream—here's how to watch it

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most-watched TV shows is the best way to figure out who is watching what. On Monday, May 3 the Netflix Top 10 TV shows adds a few new entries, including the Spanish mystery thriller The Innocent and the Korean crime drama Vincenzo. It's always great to see international titles show up on the list; maybe Americans are finally getting over their fear of subtitles? Or maybe it's because Netflix made it easier to throw the English dub on. At the top of the list, Shadow and Bone and The Circle continues their streak of being at No. 1 and No. 2.