Local Entrepreneur Opens The Brand’s 21st Michigan Location In Oakland County. A brand with a can-do attitude, Beyond Juicery + Eatery is quickly becoming a staple across the Midwest. Its commitment to enriching the lives of community members along with quality food has contributed to its rapid expansion within the past year. With support from the Beyond Juicery + Eatery family, Bonanni looks forward to expanding the brand’s exceptional customer service mindset within the Rochester Hills community.