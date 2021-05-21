newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Christopher John Rogers Made Several Points With Collection 008

By Mario Abad
papermag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI could go on and on about how much the idea of "seasons" tied to collections is incredibly outdated, but instead I want to wax poetic about the refreshing way Christopher John Rogers labels his collections. Because we're living in a world where more and more designers are showing whenever...

www.papermag.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Jacobs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galleries#Vogue Runway#Cjr#The New York Times#Instagram Live#Collection Timing#Textures#Seasons#November December#Fabric#Clothes#Retailers#Calling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Instagram
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

One of Alexander McQueen’s many dichotomies was to be simultaneously staunchly English and fiercely proud of his Scottish roots. So reviewing any collection made in his name right now creates a tempting peg upon which to contemplate the ironies inherent in the post-Brexit, Union-busting schism that may well lie ahead. Looking at this collection, however, all that hoo-ha flew out the window as serenely as the (Matisse-y) doves that featured on satchels, shirting, and hand-crocheted knits.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Robb Report

Jay-Z and A-Rod’s Tailor Is Launching an Eyewear Collaboration With Oliver Peoples

Even if the name Frère doesn’t ring any bells, you’re likely familiar with the brand’s handiwork. Designer Davidson Petit-Frère’s eye for sharply cut suits has earned him a high-wattage fan base including the likes of Jay Z, A-Rod and Dwayne Wade. Now, the bespoke tailor has teamed up with Oliver Peoples for a collaboration that distills Petit-Frère’s signature swagger into frames that are as slick as his suits.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Todd Snyder and Converse Celebrate the Legacy of Jack Purcell With New Collection

Todd Snyder and Converse have joined forces for an extensive collection of footwear and apparel inspired by the legacy of Jack Purcell — the namesake of one of Converse’s most famous shoes. The collection’s two shoes and extensive set of apparel are inspired by the “vintage sartorial codes of racquet sports,” and accompanied by a “You Don’t Know Jack” campaign that spotlights a wide variety of athletes and cultural figures from DJ Clark Kent to WNBA star Natasha Cloud and Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

House of Sunny Is Dropping Its First Menswear Collection Later This Year

For many independent brands, 2020 was largely a year to forget. For East London-based womenswear label House of Sunny though, it was quite the opposite. After its pieces were worn by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, the independent studio saw its popularity skyrocket — so much so that its official Instagram account now boasts over 500,000 followers.
Designers & Collectionsyou.co.uk

John Lewis has launched a limited edition collection of seven dresses inspired by Ibiza

John Lewis is one of the biggest retailers on the high street in the UK and one of our go-to stores for discovering independent and emerging labels too. Earlier this year, John Lewis launched a whole host of new brands in store including Baukjen, Ro&Zo and Kemi Telford, and now it’s bringing a touch of Ibiza to our shores with a new and exclusive AND/OR x La Galeria Elefante collaboration.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Shop the Acne Studios Face Collection Here

Stockholm-based Acne Studios has made a name for itself with signature pastel colors and a playful take on classic silhouettes. In recent seasons, however, another motif has become a defining aspect of Acne Studios collections: two dots for eyes and a dash for a mouth. This simple face logo has become so synonymous with the label that it has its own collections now, and the most recent Acne Studios Face Collection might be the best yet.
Designers & Collectionsnuevoculture.com

The Metaverse’s First Runway Show Is Coming—And Collina Strada, Mowalola, and Gypsy Sport Are Headlining

The online metaverse and social networking site IMVU grew by 44% during the pandemic; it now attracts 7 million active users a month, most of them female or female-identifying and aged from 18 to 24. If you aren’t one of those millions, here’s a primer: On IMVU, users create personal avatars and dress them in clothes designed by fellow users—creators, in site parlance—bought with credits paid for with real money. The point of IMVU is to connect virtually with friends and to potentially make new ones, but shopping is no small part of the site’s attraction. IMVU’s virtual store features 50 million items made by over 200,000 creators. Fourteen billion in credits, or $14 million, exchanges hands over 27 million transactions each month. I Shop Therefore I Am, as Barbara Kruger put it in her famous 1990 piece, takes on new resonance in this digital world.
Designers & CollectionsEssence

Brandon Blackwood Launches New Spring Collection

Black designers are continuing to remain on top by introducing unique marketing and sickening designs. Last summer, Brandon Blackwood’s bags began to circulate widely on the internet after he printed the words “End Systematic Racism” on a chic mini mock-up. Now, he has launched a new spring collection that is having a major impact as well.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
TheStreet

"Prince Of Fashion," Designer Albert Capraro, Claims His Crown With Launch Of New Website

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALBERT CAPRARO, INC. is pleased to announce the launch of the Official Website of Fashion Designer, Albert Capraro, who was born on this day in New York City. Crowned the "Prince of Fashion," by the press, the late designer who passed away in 2013, skyrocketed to fame in January 1975 when he received a call from the White House, requesting that he bring sketches to present to the First Lady of the United States, Betty Ford.
Designers & Collectionsluxurylaunches.com

The second drop of the NBA x Louis Vuitton collection is here

A few months ago LV seriously upped its coolness quotient by unveiling a 360° interactive experience at the Madison Square Garden for its brand-new collection with the National Basketball Association (NBA). The French marquee continues to maintain its awesomeness thanks to Virgil Abloh, the men’s artistic director at LV, who has joined hands with designer Don Crawley for the second drop of the NBA x Louis Vuitton collection. Revisiting the ’90s basketball mania is easy as Virgil Abloh dives the classic LV monogram directly onto casual wear alongside colorful text motifs. Leather jackets look cooler with the presence of vibrant patches in the shape of basketballs and nets, contrasting a varsity jumper complete with black-and-white detailing throughout. Elsewhere, the Keepall bag features the NBA’s red-and-blue logo at the front, while the iteration arrives with netting on the sides. Things are kept stylish by including 90s-inspired chain necklaces, notably magnified to extra-large dimensions, as well as an LV x NBA championship-style ring.
EnvironmentInternational Business Times

Fashion's Green Future Of Seaweed Coats And Mushroom Shoes

From making algae-sequin dresses, dyeing clothes with bacteria to planting trackable pigments in cotton, an emerging tide of technological innovations offers the fashion industry a chance to clean up its woeful environmental record. Change is urgently needed, since the industry consumes 93 billion cubic metres of water per year, dumps...
Designers & CollectionsNYLON

Where To Buy Vintage Chanel Jewelry For Your Own Personal Archives

As far as household designer names go, it’s safe to say that Chanel sits somewhere close to the top. Though the brand is revered for its quilted handbags and storied ready-to-wear pieces, its jewelry is just as iconic, especially if you buy it secondhand. But before you go searching around the web for pieces to add to your closet, the key is knowing where to shop for vintage Chanel jewelry. In other words, which retailers will offer the best selection, competitive pricing, and can ensure authenticity, helping to weed out any fakes or well-crafted dupes.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Independent

Twinning is winning: & Other Stories’s new matching mini-me collection and the other brands to know

While the idea of matching outfits with your parents as a kid may not have been your favourite idea, celebrities are proving that the mini-me look can actually look pretty chic. Whether it's Beyoncé and Blue Ivy’s matching floral caftan dresses for Mother’s Day or Chrissy Teigen twinning with her daughter Luna while on holiday, the mother-daughter dressing trend seems to be increasing in popularity on Instagram. But it’s not just a new social media thing – in fact, in 2012, a number of designers, including Gucci, Stella McCartney and Lanvin dipped their toes into the childrenswear market by reimagining their...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Forbes

15 AAPI Fashion Brands To Support This Month And Beyond

All products and services featured are independently selected by Forbes Shopping contributors and editors. When you make a purchase through links on this page, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Even though May—the month that Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month is recognized—is almost over, when you shop...