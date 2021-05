A proposal to break up Duke Energy into three separate companies has analysts scratching their heads, and ratepayer advocates on the fence about its merits. Elliott Management, a top 10 Duke shareholder, on Monday sent a letter to the utility, proposing it split its territories into three separate companies in order to maximize shareholder value, with what Elliott says is the potential to unlock up to $15 billion. Given Duke's share price underperformance over the past decade, and lagging rate base growth relative to its peers, the investor says a more targeted regional focus could better maximize the value of its operations across the Midwest and Southeast.