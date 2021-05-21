Louisiana Girl's Quick Thinking Saves Her Grandfather's Life
A man in Louisiana is alive thanks to the quick thinking of his granddaughter. A 60-year-old Chalmette man was driving from Slidell to New Orleans on May 9, accompanied by his granddaughter, when he suddenly became unconscious, WWL reports. The girl took the wheel and was able to get the truck to the closes off ramp on the I-10, which happened to be about 100 yards from a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agent.q93.iheart.com