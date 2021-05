Update Friday 7:30 a.m.: In the early hours of Friday morning, firefighters stopped forward progress of the Loma Fire, and at 12:30 a.m. evacuation orders were lifted. Firefighters “continue to mop up hot spots and secure containment,” according S.B. County Fire’s Mike Eliason in a Twitter post at 6:28 a.m. The last reported containment was 40 percent, and the revised acreage burned is now at 10 acres. Two homes were damaged, and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire, which broke out at around 9 p.m. on Thursday in Santa Barbara’s Westside, is under investigation.