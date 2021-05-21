newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Denver Broncos should trade for Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Broncos have an elite defense on paper, but adding Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith in a trade would take this defense to the next level. Even if the Broncos decide to not address the roster, especially on defense, I am still confident this team can make a playoff appearance. With that said, this team still has a bit of room for improvement on defense, and Jaylon Smith can help fill one of our last remaining holes.

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Lb Jaylon#Defense#Elite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLflurrysports.org

5 Takeaways From the Dallas Cowboys Draft Class

The Dallas Cowboys draft class and choices during the 2021 NFL Draft raised plenty of eyebrows. One thing is for sure, the Cowboys placed a much higher value on what they saw on the field versus off of it. Let’s take a look at some of the takeaway from the...
NFLBlogging The Boys

The Cowboys should look to move Leighton Vander Esch now

When the Dallas Cowboys drafted not one, but two linebackers in the 2021 NFL Draft, they started the clock on when they would be able to either sign Leighton Vander Esch to a long-term deal or trade him. On Monday the organization decided not to pick up LVE’s fifth-year option which now really leaves the Cowboys with one smart option. They need to try and find a trade partner and deal LVE before he steps foot on the field for the Cowboys again. Many are assuming that both he and Jaylon Smith could be moved, but as of right now the Cowboys are on the hook for Smith’s guaranteed salary of $9.8 million for 2021.
NFLBlogging The Boys

Cowboys news: Raiders cut former Cowboys safety Jeff Heath

Raiders are releasing Jeff Heath - Charean Williams, NBC Sports. The Cowboys didn’t spend a single one of their draft picks in this year’s draft on a safety - or, at least, not a player who was listed as a safety - but could potentially reunite with one of their most productive safeties of the last decade after the news broke Tuesday that Jeff Heath was released by the Raiders.
NFLUSA Today

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons wants Cedrick Wilson's number: 'I need that 11'

Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith made waves earlier this month when he intimated that he’d like to switch his jersey number from No. 54 to No. 9. The NFL is set to relax its longstanding rules on the numbers that can be legally worn by players of different positions, and Smith was eager to revert to the single digit he wore while at Notre Dame.
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: The best individual matchups on the 2021 schedule

Oct 25, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports. The team had a pretty successful offseason so far, with the...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Broncos Acknowledge ‘Real Possibility’ Of Trading For Aaron Rodgers

James Palmer says he’s talked to people in the Broncos’ organization who acknowledge there is a “real possibility” they could trade for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Palmer adds he was given a caveat that deals like this for huge superstars are difficult to close but there are a lot of reasons the Broncos make sense as a landing spot if Green Bay moves on from Rodgers.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Denver Broncos Schedule Breakdown

1. vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Week 13) Playing on the road is tough, but playing on the road at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri is tougher. The Chiefs have made an appearance in the last two consecutive Super Bowls, including a victory in Super Bowl LIV in 2019. Unsurprisingly, this is largely because the team boasts arguably the most frightening offense in football. The Broncos have not won at Arrowhead since splitting the series in 2015. Drew Lock—or whichever passer is under center—will need to bring his A-game and so will head coach Vic Fangio.
NFLUSA Today

Micah Parsons pick puts these Cowboys' jobs, roles in serious jeopardy

On the first night of the NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys picked linebacker Micah Parsons after a quick trade down with a division rival. Whatever the feelings are about the selection, know that the linebacker room has been put on notice. It starts with Leighton Vander Esch, the 2018 first-round...
NFLBlogging The Boys

Twitter reacts to the Cowboys first-round selection of Micah Parsons

As night one of the NFL Draft began the Cowboys were slated to have the 10th pick in the first round and 10 picks overall. Cowboys swap picks with a division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles:. The Cowboys traded their 10th overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for their 12th and...
NFLDallas News

Why the Cowboys refusing to exercise Leighton Vander Esch’s fifth-year option is more of a reprieve than an ending

The Cowboys’ refusal to exercise the fifth-year option on Leighton Vander Esch’s contract Monday wasn’t an ending. It was more of a reprieve. If Vander Esch was on solid ground, the club wouldn’t have blinked at the $9.145 million it cost to tie him down through the 2022 season. But to assume he’s the only linebacker on the hot seat heading into this season is short-sighted.
NFLspotoncolorado.com

Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton let go after failed trade talks

The Denver Broncos have moved on from wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton. According to Mike Garofolo of NFL Network, the team is waiving Hamilton after failed attempts at trading him. The former fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft that just did not do enough to stick around longer,... ★ FURTHER...
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos ink Jamar Johnson to rookie contract

Denver Broncos 2021 NFL Draft, Jamar Jefferson (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) George Paton just signed another key piece to the Denver Broncos’ rookie class, and this time it’s at the safety position. The Denver Broncos signed their rookie safety Jamar Johnson to a rookie contract worth up to $3.79 million. The fifth-round selection will receive a little over $300,000 in a nice signing bonus.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys put Leighton Vander Esch, Jaylon Smith on notice with Micah Parsons pick

Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith were once considered top linebackers in the NFL, now the Dallas Cowboys put them both on notice with Micah Parsons. After seeing Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II get selected at picks No. 8 and 9, the Dallas Cowboys found themselves in a weird spot in the 2021 NFL Draft. They no longer had their top choices available, so they drop down two spots in a trade with the hated Philadelphia Eagles and added the No. 84 pick for their trouble.
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: Expectations for WR room in 2021 season

Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) As Phase II of the offseason begins, what would reasonable expectations for this Denver Broncos team be? In what I would like to describe as a mini-series, there will be multiple articles diving into what the Denver Broncos‘ fan base should expect from each position group. These articles will look into not only who I expect to make the 53-man roster, but their potential products as well.
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos get Marquiss Spencer under contract

Denver Broncos, Marquiss Spencer. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) The Denver Broncos continue to sign their 2021 Draft picks. Now under contract with the team is defensive tackle Marquiss Spencer. The Broncos took Spencer with the 253rd pick in the draft. He will compete with 2020 third-round pick McTelvin Agim,...
NFLBlogging The Boys

Cowboys news: Cowboys decline LVE’s fifth-year option and more reaction to the draft

Cowboys Decline Leighton Vander Esch’s Fifth-Year Option, According To Agent Ron Slavin - CBSDFW Staff, CBS DFW. This was inevitable after the drafting of two linebackers. The Dallas Cowboys won’t be picking up the fifth-year contract option of former first round pick Leighton Vander Esch. His agent, Ron Slavin, told ESPN of the team’s plans Monday which would allow the linebacker to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2021 season.