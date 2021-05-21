Denver Broncos should trade for Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith
The Denver Broncos have an elite defense on paper, but adding Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith in a trade would take this defense to the next level. Even if the Broncos decide to not address the roster, especially on defense, I am still confident this team can make a playoff appearance. With that said, this team still has a bit of room for improvement on defense, and Jaylon Smith can help fill one of our last remaining holes.www.chatsports.com