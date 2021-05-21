Denver Broncos should trade for Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith

When the Dallas Cowboys drafted not one, but two linebackers in the 2021 NFL Draft, they started the clock on when they would be able to either sign Leighton Vander Esch to a long-term deal or trade him. On Monday the organization decided not to pick up LVE’s fifth-year option which now really leaves the Cowboys with one smart option. They need to try and find a trade partner and deal LVE before he steps foot on the field for the Cowboys again. Many are assuming that both he and Jaylon Smith could be moved, but as of right now the Cowboys are on the hook for Smith’s guaranteed salary of $9.8 million for 2021.