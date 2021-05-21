newsbreak-logo
Broncos Journal: Who shows up top storylines for start of OTAs on Monday

By Denver Post
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final and most important phase of the Broncos’ offseason program begins Monday with the first of 10 voluntary organized team activity workouts. 1. Who doesn’t show up? On April 13, the Broncos’ players, led by kicker Brandon McManus, released a statement through the NFLPA saying it “makes no sense” to attend voluntary on-site workouts, citing the success of last year’s all-virtual program (even though the Broncos went 5-11).

