Mariska Hargitay Expertly Trolls Law And Order: SVU Fans Desperate To Read Stabler's Letter To Benson

Mariska Hargitay just praised the young girl who helped the authorities catch her attempted kidnapper with the help of Law and Order: Svu. Earlier this week, 11-year-old Florida resident Alyssa was mixing slime and blue paint while waiting at a bus stop when a man driving a white van pulled up and got out of the car. He came towards Alyssa with a knife and attempted to drag her back to the van, however, Alyssa was able to fight him off. Before she did, however, she made sure to wipe the blue paint onto his arm—a trick she learned from Mariska's series Law and Order: Svu. Alyssa told Today of the quick decision, "I knew that that might be better evidence if the cops do find...