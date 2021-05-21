newsbreak-logo
Mariska Hargitay Expertly Trolls Law And Order: SVU Fans Desperate To Read Stabler's Letter To Benson

By Adrienne Jones
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 1 day ago
Alright, Bensler fans. A lot has happened between Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler since his return to the police force during Season 22 of Law & Order: SVU. Everything may have been set off by his wife, Kathy, being brutally murdered, but it's led to some very intense conversations between the former partners and deeply-connected friends. There's one element of their renewed friendship, though, which is still a mystery, and Mariska Hargitay has now taken the time to expertly troll SVU fans who are desperate to read that letter Elliot wrote to Olivia.

Person
Jamie Fraser
Person
Mariska Hargitay
