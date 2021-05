This week on the Drop in Podcast, Duncan is joined by Darren Roberts - the brains behind Action Sports Solutions. Following a career in the military, Darren now spends his time working with some of the top action sports athletes around the world, whether it be helping them get back to the top after falling victim to an injury, or working to avoid injury in the first place, Darren is at the heart of it all, there to make sure that his athletes receive all of the relevant care, rehab, and advice necessary for them to slot back into their sport once fully recovered... Or as Darren likes to describe it "hearding cats with an airhorn..."