NBA

Celtics' Robert Williams (toe) still unable to practice

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Celtics center Robert Williams (toe) did not practice Friday, per head coach Brad Stevens. Williams was also unable to practice on Thursday and he remains uncertain for Game 1 on Saturday versus the Milwaukee Bucks. He tried playing through his toe injury in Tuesday's play-in game but aggravated it in the first half and never returned. Tristan Thompson will likely start at center with Williams out. Grant Williams could see more minutes as well.

