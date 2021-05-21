Celtics' Robert Williams (toe) still unable to practice

Https://twitter.com/KeithSmithNBA/status/1392525430482157577. The Celtics are going to be significantly shorthanded for Wednesday’s matchup vs. the Cavaliers. They were already dealing with the absence of Jaylen Brown — who was ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing wrist surgery — and they’ve ruled out three additional players. Williams remains out after missing two of the past three games with a toe injury, while Walker will unsurprisingly sit on the second leg of a back-to-back. Smart is the most surprising absence, and he’s been ruled out with a calf injury.