Forsberg: Celtics vs. Nets preview and prediction

Brad Stevens was interviewed by the media before the Celtics took on Minnesota in a matinee matchup. Brad Stevens was asked about Kevin Garnett and his time with Boston, and Stevens actually said he knew of him long before either of them made their way to the Celtics. “Kevin and I are in the same high school class, so the first time I saw Kevin was in an AAU tournament on the court next to me… he was the best kid in our class, obviously… been following him ever since… when he came to Boston, I think it’s well documented, what he did was more than how he played… he was the spiritual guy that put them over the top every single day… I couldn’t be more of a fan… I don’t know him great, but man does he have a great reputation in our building.”