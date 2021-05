The agent of Jack Grealish has revealed that there are “many clubs” interested in signing the Aston Villa man and says Manchester United are not at the top of that list. Grealish has had another super season for Villa. After leading them back into the Premier League in 2018-19, he helped them stay up last and has been integral for them this time around. The attacker is currently sidelined with a shin injury. He has missed the last 12 games and Villa have lost six of those and won just three. The 25-year-old has though scored six times and earned 12 assists from 22 appearances and interest in him is hot.