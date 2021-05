Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is again finding herself at the center of controversy after she compared House Democrats’ mask policy to the Holocaust. Greene raised eyebrows Friday when she called Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “mentally ill” and compared the House rule on masks to “a time in history when people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany.”