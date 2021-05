GOP voters know that Liz Cheney’s focus on punishing Trump is a distraction from the real threat: the Biden-Schumer-Pelosi socialist agenda which is destroying America. A new CBS/YouGov poll makes clear that the overwhelming majority of Republican voters are happy to have Rep. Liz Cheney out of House leadership. The survey found that 80 percent of Republicans support her demotion, compared with just 20 percent who want her to stay. These views are particularly strong among voters ages 45 and up, with voters over 65 supporting Cheney’s removal by a margin of 87% to 13%.