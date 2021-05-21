What is the ceiling of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott?

As if the Dallas Cowboys weren’t already one of the most popular teams in the sport, they had the spotlight shined directly on them on Wednesday with the news that the 2021 schedule had them going to Tampa Bay to open up the season against the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about going to visit the Buccaneers to open the season and what it meant to him to play such a big game.